Lincs: Results from the courts

THEFT

Jonathan Hewitt, 31, of Bridge Street, Saxilby.

Committed fraud by using a stolen debit card and stole various items including meat. Community order made and pay a total of £261.55 compensation.

Uldis Palevics, 29, of Cleveland Street, Gainsborough.

Stole three potted plants and failed to surrender. Pay £36 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, suspended sentence imposed and committed to prison for two weeks.

MOTORING

Maxwell Shelbourn, 22, of Heron Drive, Gainsborough.

Driving dangerously on the road and failed to stop. Community order made, carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 12 months.

Sarah Spittles, 39, of Carlisle Mews, Gainsborough.

Speeding in excess of 70 miles per hour. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

DRUGS

Elliot Sizer, 21, of Portland Terrace, Gainsborough.

In possession of diamorphine. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, detained in the courthouse and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

OTHER

Stephanie McLaggan, 31, of Pilham Court, Gainsborough.

Had an offensive weapon, namely a rounders bat, in a public place. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and rounders bat forfeited and destroyed.

Steven Randall, 38, of Church Street, Gainsborough.

Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour. Discharged condtionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Karl Bell, 41, of Baines Road, Gainsborough.

Sent a false message for the purpose of causing annoyance or anxiety. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.