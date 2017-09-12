Search

Lincs: Results from the courts

MOTORING

Kyle Scott, 28, of Heapham Road, Gainsborough.

Speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour. Fined £230, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with five points.

Anthony Smith, 76, of Lindholme, Scotter.

Driving without due care and attention. Fined £576, £738 compensation, £57 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with nine points.

Iulian Tinteanu, 25, of Cheapside, Worksop.

Speeding inexcess of 70 miles per hour. Fined £300, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with five points.

Mihai Roman, 34, of Coventry Drive, Worksop.

Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victims urcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Anastasia Mitchell, 23, of Lindum Terrace, Lincoln.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Kyle Marriott, 23, of Browning Drive, Lincoln.

Driving without due care and attention. Fined £187, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with five points.

BREACH

Daniel Robinson, 31, of Tennyson Street, Gainsborough.

Failed to comply with community order. Order to continue and varied and be under a curfew for five weeks from 7pm to 7am.

THEFT

Alexander White, 25, of Sandsfield Lane, Gainsborough.

Stole toiletries to the value of £40 and assaulted a woman by beating. Community order made, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, restraining order made, pay £200 compensation and £300 costs.