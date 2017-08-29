Lincs: Results from the courts

DAMAGE

Daniel Stallard-Kane, 23, of The Quays, Gainsborough.

Caused damage to a door and a car to the value of £600 and used threatening or abusive language likely to cause harassment or distress. Pay £185 compensation, £85 costs, conditionally discharged for 12 months and £20 victim surcharge.

THEFT

Jason Adams, 47, of Waterworks Street, Gainsborough.

Stole a mobile phone. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and £20 victim surcharge.

ASSAULT

Sharon Morgan, 47, of Hawthorn Avenue, Gainsborough.

Assaulted a woman by beating her. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Helen Young, 34, of Cross Street, Gainsborough.

Assaulted a woman by beating her. Fined £120, £50 compensation and £100 costs.

MOTORING

Donna Elwick, 31, of Louisberg Road, Hemswell Cliff.

Driving without an insurance policy or a licence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Gary Pearson, 49, of Hollyoak House, Pilham.

Speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour. Fined £400, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with five points.

Kieran Adair, 27, of Riseholme Road, Gainsborough.

Driving without an insurance policy or a licence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

OTHER

Ashley Holland, 26, of Brewster Road, Gainsborough.

Used threatening or abusive language or behaviour towards another likely to cause the person to believe violence would be used. Fined £884, £88 victim surcharge and £85 costs.