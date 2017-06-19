Lincolnshire hospitals pilotting new feedback scheme for younger patients

Lincolnshire’s hospitals are one of four pilot trusts across the country who have launched a new way to gather feedback from their younger patients with the help of a monkey mascot.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust is using Care Opinion, which is an online feedback service, and Monkey Wellbeing as a tool to gather comments and opinions from children and young people via a dedicated child friendly Care Opinion website.

The project is a partnership between Care Opinion and Monkey Wellbeing and aims to get more children and young people to give feedback online about their health care experiences.

It has already been implemented onto the children’s wards and outpatient clinic at Lincoln County Hospital and is proving to be quite popular.

Feedback can be submitted via www.careopinion.org.uk/monkey. It will then be used to inform any improvements to that service.

The trust has said it will respond to every story posted.