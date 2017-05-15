Light aircraft crashes at Retford Gamston Airport

An individual was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a light aircraft crashed at Retford Gamston Airport.

Firefighters were called to the airport - which is mainly used by small private aircraft as well as a base for several private flying schools - at 1.15pm yesterday.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A light aircraft had crashed into undergrowth.

"Firefighters from Newark and Retford used cutting tools to rescue a person, who was taken to hospital by air ambulance."