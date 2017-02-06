Library’s Harry Potter event leaves Gainsborough youngsters spellbound

Gainsborough Library was transformed into Hogwarts for the day as budding witches and wizards gathered for the library’s annual Harry Potter event.

Youngsters enjoyed a magical day of quizzes, quills and quidditch as they took part in activities inspired by the bestselling children’s books by JK Rowling.

This year’s theme was Professors of Hogwarts, with visitors and staff dressing up as their favourite Hogwarts teachers from the mysterious Dumbledore to prim and proper Professor Mcgonagall.

As well as reading excerpts from the stories, the children all lined up to be sorted into their Hogwarts houses by the Sorting Hat.

An exciting game of Quidditch followed and was hotly contested by the different houses.

The children also planted Mandrake seeds so that they could use the magical skills that they had learnt to grow their very own “Mandrake” a magical plant that shrieks when pulled out of the ground.

Finally, for the Harry Potter experts, there was a quiz to test everyone’s knowledge and see who had been paying attention in class.

Lynne Cook, library manager, said “ Harry Potter Night is always great fun and it’s lovely to see all the children dressed up as characters from Harry Potter.

“The event is always well attended.

“The Harry Potter books are such wonderful, imaginative stories and they appeal to all ages.”

The Harry Potter events have been held at Gainsborough Library for several years and aim to celebrate all things Hogwarts as well as encourage a love of reading amongst the town’s youngsters.

For information on upcoming events at Gainsborough Library, visit www.better.org.uk/venues/gainsboroughlibrary, or call 01522 782010.

Gainsborough Library is based on Cobden Street.

V