LETTER: Rainbow Trust - spare a thought for dads on Father’s Day

Since becoming a father last year, the celebration of Father’s Day has taken on a whole new meaning for me.

I shall look forward to receiving my wonky homemade card and the joyous huge hug from my daughter on the morning of Sunday, June 18.

Father’s Day is doubly important to me though as I also work for an amazing charity called Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity. I am one of its 50 family support workers across England helping families who have a life threatened or terminally ill child. Alongside the children’s vital medical treatment, Rainbow Trust provides the whole family with emotional and practical support to try and make life a little easier for them.

At this time of year Rainbow Trust works a lot with dads who can struggle to deal with the enormity that their child might never get better. We do all we can to help these fathers capture precious time and memories with their family and offer someone impartial to turn to when it all gets too much.

This Father’s Day please spare a thought for these dads and support Rainbow Trust with a £3 donation by texting RAIN18 £3 to 70070 or visit www.rainbowtrust.org.uk/donate

Zak Miah

Rainbow Trust

Family Support Worker