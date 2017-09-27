Leicester woman accused of taking drugs and phones into HMP Ranby

A Leicester woman who tried to take cannabis and mobile phones into HMP Ranby has been sent to Nottingham Crown Court.

Julie Brooks, 46, of Saxthorpe Road, made no plea when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

She has been charged with two counts of bringing herbal cannabis and two mobile phones to HMP Ranby, on September 8.

She was sent to Nottingham Crown Court, for a pre-trial hearing, on October 23.