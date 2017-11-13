Law firm say farewell to solicitor as he heads into retirement after a 50 year career

A Gainsborough law firm has said farewell to one its long serving solicitors as he retires.

Burton and Dyson Solicitors in Market Place, Gainsborough, held a retirement party for Peter Bishop of Kexby, who is retiring after 50 years of service.

He joined the firm straight from school in 1967 and has been with them ever since.

Office manager, Kirk Conroy, said: “He has witnessed huge changes over this time, not just within the firm itself, but the Market Place and Gainsborough in general.

“Peter is a Fellow of the institute of Legal Executives and worked in many areas of law while at Burton and Dyson.

“He most recently ran our Personal Injury department over the last 20 years, while also handling divorces, property sales and purchases, wills, agricultural law, general litigation, including many dog bite cases, and mental health tribunals and I’m sure there are more.

“Peter is a very well known member of the local community having spent his entire life in and around Gainsborough. He has also coached junior cricket teams for over a decade and again there will be many more things I’m simply not aware of.”