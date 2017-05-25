Launch of Worksop sweet shop with a musical twist

A traditional sweet shop has opened its doors to shoppers in Worksop town centre, adding a splash of colour to the area- with a musical twist.

Aniseed Rock, aptly named as it is home not just to jar upon jar of old school sweets for sale but also a music shop, launched on Ryton Street in April.

The quirky outlet is joint-owned by John and Marina Jewitt and Graham Middleton, who say they have received encouraging feedback from visitors so far.

John Jewitt said: “Customers may already recognise us from our stall on Worksop market and our previous store on Hardy Street, Stop ‘n’ Shop.

“We’re really glad we moved round the corner onto Ryton Street.

“It is a much more vibrant and bustling area, and I have to say our footfall has already increased.

“People have commented on how bright and airy the shop is.”

The ground floor of the store boasts more than 200 jars of locally-sourced confectionary- everything from sherbet to boiled sweets to different flavours fudge and tablet.

“We’re forever increasing our range of sweets, and stock sugar-free and other specialist options so everyone is catered for,” said John.

“And we can order in most brands if a customer is looking for something we don’t currently stock.

“We’re eventually hoping to do themes- offering American sweets one week, Japanese sweets the next, for example.

“We still offer a range of hot drinks from our coffee machine and lottery tickets, as we did at our Hardy Street store.

“Additions coming up include slushy puppy and candy floss machines.”

A few more finishing touches will bring Aniseed Rock bang up to date, says John.

“We now take card payments and will soon offer online shopping, as well as a Facebook site, to keep up with changes afoot in the retail economy,” he said.

A trip up the adjoining staircase will take you to the “rock” half of the shop, which offers a range of instruments and musical equipment at modest prices.

Graham Middleton, owner, is a musician himself who also offers guitar and drumming lessons.

Show this article at the counter of Aniseed Rock and receive a free cup of coffee.