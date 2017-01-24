Search

Latest Worksop planning applications submitted to Bassetlaw District Council

Who is planning what near you?

These are the latest Worksop planning applications submitted to Bassetlaw District Council:

Erection of ten metre high CCTV column- St Augustine’s School, Longfellow Drive, Worksop

Erect eight semi-detached three bedroomed houses, one detached four bedroomed house, one detached three bedroomed dormer Bungalow and alter existing access- Land rear of and including 239 Sandy Lane, Worksop

Rear single story extension- The Baulk, Worksop

Display multiple illuminated and non illuminated fascia panel signs- Babbage Way, Worksop

Erect single storey rear extensions, loft conversion including dormer windows, gate and wall to front- Worksop Road, Cuckney

Erect single storey rear extension, two storey side extension, single storey detached garage to side, porch canopy to front elevation and alter existing access- Raymoth Lane, Worksop

Erect single storey and two storey rear extensions- Gateford Avenue, Worksop

Application to retain front porch to dwelling- Hawthorn Way, Carlton-in-Lindrick

Erect single storey rear extension for wheelchair accessible single bedroom and wet room- Dryden Dale, Worksop

Fell one sycamore tree and two poplar trees- Highland Grove, Worksop