LATEST COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Assault

Daniel Hayes, 24, of Shelley Drive, Dinnington. Assaulted a man by beating him. Community order made, be under a curfew from 7pm to 7am every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, pay £70 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £500 costs.This offence was committed while a suspended sentence was imposed. The sentence was varied and was committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for 24 months.

Cole Blair, 20, of Sitwell Road, Worksop. Assaulted a man causing actual bodily harm. Committed to detention for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months and pay £500 compensation.

Alcohol

Sarah Hutt, 52, of North Road, Retford. Driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 177 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Community order made, be under a curfew from 7pm to 7am for three months, pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Mark Glenn, 46, of Swinderby Close, Worksop. Driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £800, £80 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Kieran Oldale, 26, of Clarence Street, Dinnington. Driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £325, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 17 months.

Samantha Park-Williams, 26, of Doncaster Road, Costhorpe. Driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £225, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 20 months.

Christopher Morton, 32, of Rogers Avenue, Creswell. Driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 151 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 36 months.

James Hugill, 40, of Oxford Road, Carlton in Lindrick. Driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 17 months.

Damage

Christopher Gilbert, 36, of Eagle Place, Retford. Damaged a gas metre cupboard. Discharged conditionally for six months, pay £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Gary Marsden, 31, of Waverley Place, Worksop. Damaged a car. Fined £300 and pay £580.80 compensation.

Theft

Nigel Wood, 37, of Mansfield Road, Worksop. Stole alcohol to the value of £28-£50 belonging to Tesco, stole alcohol to the value of £36-£50 belonging to Morrisons and failed to surrender as part of bail conditions. Committed to prison for a total of 18 weeks and pay £28.50 compensation.

Aaron Beacock, 24, of Sycamore Road, Carlton in Lindrick. Stole two packets of washing powder to the value of £8 belonging to Sainsbury’s. Community order made, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kevin Burridge, 30, of School Road, Langold. Stole a CCTV camera to the value of £400. Pay £200 compensation.

Shelley Wellman, 38, of Rufford Avenue, Retford. Stole groceries to the value of £381.84 belonging to Morrisons and stole groceries and alcohol to the value of £501.98 belonging to Sainsbury’s. Fined a total of £80, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Shane Craggs, 35, of Suffolk Avenue, Bircotes. Stole 20 Galaxy chocolates, two Aerial Pods and two Fairy Pods to the value of £70 belonging to Sainsbury’s. Committed to prison for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months and £115 victim surcharge.

Motoring

David Charlesworth, 50, of Denbigh Avenue, Worksop. Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £700, £70 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Colin Hatton, 56, of Tiln Lane, Retford. Speeding in excess of 50 miles per hour. Fined £84, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Drugs

Rebecca Burridge, 31, of Riddell Avenue, Langold. In possession of cannabis. Discharged conditionally for six months, £15 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Breach

Jayvon Baker, 31, of Sherwood Road, Retford. Breached a restraining order. Fined £120 and £30 victim surcharge.