LATEST COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Motoring

Dominic Schuller, 27, of Whitton Close, Ranskill. Driving without due care and attention or an insurance policy. Fined £252, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Mitchell Brown, 20, of Hardwick Road East, Worksop. Driving wihout an insurance policy. Fined £250, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Jason Cooper, 44, of Albert Road, Retford. Speeding in excess of 50 miles per hour on two separate occasions. Fined a total of £250, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with a total of seven points.

Drugs

Louise Bowles, 40, of Cheapside, Worksop. In possession of cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Alcohol

Karl Deakin, 35, of Ely Close, Worksop. Drunk and disorderly behaviour. Discharged absolutely and pay £85 costs.

Assault

Daniel Simpson, 40, of Plants Yard, Worksop. Assaulted a man by beating, assaulted a police constable in the execution of his duty and damaged a child’s playhouse and gazebo. Community order made, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, pay a total of £233 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Damage

Joshua Ellis, 22, of River View, Ordsall. Damaged a mobile phone and a car. Community order made and pay a total of £150 compensation.