Last chance to cast your votes in North Nottinghamshire Business awards

The deadline for entries for the North Nottinghamshire region’s prestigious Business Awards for 2017 is appoaching- and all Bassetlaw firms are encouraged to throw their hat into the ring.

With categories to suit every shape and size of business, the annual Business Awards aim to positively raise the profile of the region’s business achievements and success.

The awards for 2017 sees lots of new features and changes being introduced, including the appointment of Mr Matthew Murphy, commercial partner at Worksop’s Ilett & Clark Solicitors, to the Independent Judging Panel.

Steve Bennett, managing director of last year’s Company of the Year winner Traffic Labour Supplies Ltd, said: “There are too many unsung heroes out there that strive for success and never get the accolade they deserve.

“Placing an application into the awards makes you sit back and recognise what the hard work is all for. We thought we had a good business model, but never thought we would win business of the year.”

There are nine judged categories that any firm based in Bassetlaw may apply for. These catergories are: Company of the Year, Business Person of the Year, Micro Business of the Year, Successful New Business, Digital and Tech Award, Excellence in Customer Service, Business Community Partnership Award, Apprentice of the Year and Social Enterprise of the Year Award.

You can vote at http://northnottsbusinessawards.weebly.com and voting ends on Friday, January 13.