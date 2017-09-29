Langold pupils are dressed to impress

Pupils and staff from Langold Dyscarr School in Worksop are celebrating after being awarded a Premier League Primary Stars kit and equipment pack.

The pack contains brand new Nike football kits for the school team.

The kit and equipment scheme forms part of the Premier League Primary Stars offer to primary schools in England and Wales.

This is a curriculum-linked education programme that uses the appeal of the Premier League and its clubs to inspire children to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

Delivered by the Football Foundation, the kit and equipment scheme gives teachers a range of equipment that can be used across different curriculum areas to get children active.

Jonny Hays, PE co-ordinator at Langold, said: “The generosity of the Premier League stars association has been matched by the quality of the kit that they have sent.

“When I showed the school what we had been awarded, the whole place went mad.

“Children were desperate to wear the kit and play for the team, which has tripled our numbers of after-school football with both boys and girls.”

Also available is a free downloadable suite of resources for teachers across key stages one and two in English, maths, PE and PSHE.

The materials have been developed in partnership with education organisations including the National Literacy Trust and the PSHE Association.

Mathematician Rachel Riley and children’s authors Cressida Cowell and Dan Freedman also helped to create the teaching packs.

Richard Scudamore, executive chairman of the Premier League and a Football Foundation trustee, said: “Congratulations to Langold on their successful application for a Premier League Primary Stars kit.

“We hope this kit, coupled with the free downloadable online resources, will help teachers harness the popularity of football to inspire primary school kids in everything from maths and English to teamwork and sport.”