Year Four pupils at Langold Dyscarr Community School in Worksop enjoyed a morning with a difference as they started their day with a full english breakfasts and bacon and sausage sandwiches at Hayllaby’s Diner, which had been created at the school.

Special menus were created for the event and the school kitchen staff cooked all the food from fresh.

Staff were impressed at the maturity of the young diners as they served others and discussed what they were going to eat.