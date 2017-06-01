Knockout punch in Mansfield market for handbag hurler

A bully who hurled a woman’s handbag over railings in Mansfield market place was knocked unconscious with one blow by a Clipstone man, a court heard.

Scott Fox-Wilson punched the man once in the face, at around 6.30pm, on April 14, after he saw him arguing violently with his girlfriend’s pal, but his victim ran away before police arrived.

Fox-Wilson, 22, of North Crescent, admitted assault by beating when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Thursday.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for drink driving from July 2014.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said: “He could have walked away and should have walked away. He showed great concern for the injured party afterwards.

“It’s unusual because there’s no complainant.”

Fox-Wilson only had two or three pints of beer before he lashed out and was not drunk, the court heard.

The bench took the “unusual” step of giving him a 12 month conditional discharge “because of the mitigating factors and your remorse.”

He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.