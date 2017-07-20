Knife crime crackdown launches in Nottinghamshire

Have your say

Nottinghamshire Police’s knife crime team carried out stop and search activity in Nottinghamshire this week.

“Operation Spectre” took place in Radford on Tuesday, July 18 and is set to continue throughout the month.

The intelligence-led operation was one of a number of initiatives in support of a national week of action by 32 forces across the country.

Detective Inspector Gareth Harding, Knife Crime Team lead at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The Force and its partners work hard to steer people away from carrying knives, through engagement and education.

“However, when people choose to carry weapons we use a range of tactics, including stop and search, to seize these weapons and prosecute those who carry them.

“Today’s action is part of the team’s routine work but we are highlighting it in support of the national week of action.”