Kirkby man’s third drunk and disorderly court turn

A Kirkby man told police “f*** off I’m having a pint” before he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly for the third time, a court heard.

Officers were called by door staff following an incident at the Devonshire Arms at 9pm, on February 4, but found Thomas Jones shortly afterwards, at the Picture House, on Fox Street.

He was asked to leave but continued swearing and was arrested.

The court heard he was convicted for being drunk and disorderly in 2014 and 2013, and assaulting a police officer in 2013.

Jones, 29, of Arthur Green Avenue, admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He told the court: “I don’t remember much about it.”

He was fined £186 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.