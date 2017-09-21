Kirkby man faces heroin and cocaine dealing charges

A Kirkby man has been sent to Nottingham Crown Court to face drug dealing charges.

Jamie Roose, 28, of Rosewood Drive, made no plea to charges of possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, and possession of cannabis, on December 2, 2016, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was given unconditional bail to appear at the crown court on October 19 for a trial.