A Kirkby man has been sent to Nottingham Crown Court to face a charge of grievous bodily harm.

Lewis Timms, 25, of Sutton Road, made no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The incident is alleged to have happened on February 19.

An application for bail was refused and he was remanded into custody until March 24, when he will appear at Nottingham Crown Court.