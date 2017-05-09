Kirkby bus pervert to be sentenced

A date has been set for the sentencing of a Kirkby man who followed four teenage girls on the same late night bus and performed a sexual act as it drove through Hucknall.

Lawrence Judd denied exposing his genitals but was found guilty after a trial at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday, March 22.

The court heard he sat at the back of the 3A bus near the girls, aged 18 and 19, and stared at their reflections in the window, as it returned from Nottingham, at 10.30pm, on April 15, 2016,

Judd, 48, formerly of Diamond Avenue, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on May 9 (today) for sentencing.

Steve Gosnell, mitigating, said Judd was currently a voluntary patient at Highbury Hospital, and was sufffering from “persistent delusional disorder.”

Judge James Sampson ordered Nottingham’s mental health teams “to look into an alternative to immediate custody”.

Judd was bailed until May 31, for a pre-sentence report.