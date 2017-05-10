Kirkby boozer’s racist tirade and drink drive crimes

A Kirkby boozer shouted racist abuse and threats at staff in a kebab shop only a week after his arrest for drink driving, a court heard.

Police overheard Anthony Smedley-Males’ drunken outburst in the Kirkby shop, on April 22, and arrested him.

When interviewed by the police he said he had a “long-standing grudge” with a member of staff, and only used racist language “to make it worse and more hurtful,” said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

He denied he was a racist, and said his brother and sister were mixed race, she added.

His Seat Arosa was spotted going through a red light on the B6020 near Ravenshead by police, and he was stopped near Balwant Business Park, in Sutton, on April 13.

A test revealed he had 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Smedley-Males, 25, of Berry Avenue, admitted racially aggravated threatening behaviour when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to driving while over the limit, while disqualified, and without insurance or a valid MOT, on April 28.

He had previous driving convictions in 2012, and was banned in 2015 for driving with excess alcohol.

Paul McLeod, mitigating, said drink was an issue in both cases, and Smedley-Males consumed ten to 15 pints daily.

He said that Smedley-Males, who has a young family, was working voluntarily with a local company to gain a roofing qualification.

“He can’t really do that until he addresses the real problem, which is alcohol,” said Mr McLeod.

“He understands he is knocking on the door of a potential custodial sentence. But he is a young man who is trying.”

Smedley-Males was given a six month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with ten days of a rehabilitation activity requirement and six months of alcohol treatment.

He was banned for three years and ordered to pay £100 compensation.