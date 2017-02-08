Kirkby accountant faces £70K fraud charges

A Kirkby woman has been accused of stealing over £70,000 from a company where she worked as an accountant, a court has heard.

Alaska Freeman, 38, of Ronchin Gardens, denied ten charges, including fraud by false representation and abuse of position, and theft by employee, when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

It was alleged she dishonestly claimed to be Chartered Institute of Management Accountants qualified and landed jobs as a management accountant at Maun Industries, in Sutton, Ketchum Manufacturing, in Surrey, and a financial controller at Nexor Limited, in Nottingham.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at Maun Industries, and associated companies, between October 2012, and July 2016.

The case was sent to Nottingham Crown Court on March 9.