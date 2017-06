Keira Wood of Worksop was the lucky winner of a Retford treasure hunt organised by Retford Civic Society at the town’s Charter Day event.

She rightly guessed that the treasure was to be found in the new Kings Park play area and walked away with a national book token voucher worth £20.

Keira said she was excited about her win as she loves reading and ‘can’t wait to buy a new book with her reward’.