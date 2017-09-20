Joyce ‘on top of the world’ to be Carer of the Year

A care assistant from Gainsborough has won a national Carer of the Year award for her work in the West Lindsey and Lincolnshire areas.

Joyce Morton was granted the award by an independent panel of judges at Bluebird Care’s 2017 annual awards ceremony in London.

Joyce was one of just six finalists who appeared in front of the judges, from dozens of entries from more than 180 Bluebird Care offices across the UK with more than 19,000 members of staff.

Care assistant Joyce Morton was recognised as an outstanding employee at this year’s Bluebird Care Awards.

Three national winners were chosen from 18 regional finalists who had been picked at an earlier stage from the 19,000 Bluebird Care staff across the UK.

The judges included Mike Padgham, Chairman of the United Kingdom Homecare Association; Colin Angel, Policy Director of the United Kingdom Homecare Association; and David Brindle, Public Services Editor at The Guardian.

Judge, Colin Angel, said: “Homecare workers are at the front-line of people’s experience of their care.

“As the winner of this award, Joyce had shown just what is possible in making care and support an individualised service.

“The judges were particularly impressed with Joyce’s commitment to raising funds to support older and disabled people, and how Joyce was helping to reduce social isolation by thoughtful ideas carried into practice.”

Joyce was commended by her employers as having ‘a cheery disposition that warms the hearts of anyone she interacts with’.

She said: “I am feeling shell shocked and on top of the world.

“I feel so proud and happy to be a part of the Bluebird Care team, with so much support.”

The award winners were recognised for the outstanding, and often extraordinary, contribution that they have made over the past year in improving the lives of Bluebird Care customers.