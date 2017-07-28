Jousting weekend returning to Lincoln Castle

The Grand Medieval Joust is returning to Lincoln Castle with heroic knights from England, Germany and Wales all competing to be named champion.

On Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6, the historic Lincoln attraction will play host to four of Europe’s finest, for a spectacular weekend of full-contact jousting.

The first competition each day will be a ‘skill at arms’ contest at noon. In this display, the knights exercise their horses and first show their prowess with a variety of weapons – a good chance to choose your favourite.

Then, at 2pm, watch the knights being helped into their medieval armour by their squires, before they take to the jousting arena or ‘lists’ at 3pm.

The event runs from 11am to 4.30pm, with the main castle attractions being open between 10am and 5pm.

Tickets cost £13.50 for adults, £11 for concessions and £7.20 for children. Family tickets are also available for £34.20.