Join our battle against fake news with our interactive #TrustedNewsDay

Tomorrow (Friday) we are holding an interactive #TrustedNewsDay as part of our campaign to fight fake news.

And we want you to be part of it.

We’ll be giving you the opportunity to find out about how we take decisions about stories both in our newspapers and on our websites. We’ll be bringing you videos featuring our journalists, talking about how they handle our stories, how they verify their stories, and why bringing you trusted news is so important to us.

We’ll also be giving you the chance to see how we handle our news meetings.

And in the afternoon at 3pm, we’ll be holding a live Q&A on the Mansfield Chad Facebook page, to give you the chance to ask us questions about how we produce the stories we use in our print titles and on our websites.

So get your questions sent in now - tweet them to us using the hashtag #TrustedNewsDay, or leave a comment on our Facebook page. Alternatively, email them to louise.cooper@jpress.co.uk.