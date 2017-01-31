John Mann MP holds parliamentary debate on Bassetlaw Hospital children’s ward cuts

Yesterday evening John Mann MP held a debate in Parliament on the future of Bassetlaw Hospital and the closure of the children’s ward to new admissions overnight.

Mr Mann said: “On Monday in Parliament I gave a voice to a lot of very small children in Bassetlaw who cannot speak for themselves.

“Over the past few weeks I have met with parents who are now being affected by the closure of the children’s ward to new admissions overnight and have to take their children to Doncaster or further afield. I wanted to make sure Parliament heard their voices.”

“Every child and parent in Bassetlaw will benefit from keeping the children’s ward fully functional and fully operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“There is huge support for this campaign from local families, with almost 10,000 people joining a Facebook campaign in less than a week. I encourage everyone to join the campaign and speak up for local children.”

Two public meetings are being organised for Saturday 4th February. The first is at Retford Town Hall at 10am and the second is at the Worksop Miners Welfare on Carlton Road at 12 noon.