John Mann MP calls on government to ‘get on with it’ and publish Brexit Bill

Bassetlaw MP John Mann has called on the Government to publish a Brexit Bill in Parliament which would trigger Article 50 and start the process of the UK leaving the European Union.

The Labour MP said a straightforward Brexit bill would “sail through Parliament” and that it was time for the Government to “get on with it”.

He added: “The Supreme Court has been very clear.

“I predict virtually every Midlands MP will vote for triggering Article 50 and it will be voted on by next week, passing with a huge majority.

“The Government must now publish the Brexit Bill and I expect it to receive overwhelming support in Parliament.

“We voted to return powers to Britain so it is time Parliament and Government got on with it.”