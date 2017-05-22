Jobs boost for Worksop town centre as currency shop opens doors

One of Britain’s largest foreign exchange providers has given Worksop town centre a much-needed boost with the opening of a new shop.

Five new jobs have been created with the opening of the Eurochange branch on Bridge Place.

Eurochange says it provides a “comprehensive range” of more than r 70 travel currencies to individuals and businesses, as well as an international payments service allowing money to be sent overseas via the same banking systems that high street banks use.

Managing director Giles Custerson said: “We are delighted to continue the growth of our branch network and our latest opening in Worksop will fulfil the currency needs of those visiting the town centre.”

Eurochange handles more than two-and-a-half million customer transactions each year. The firm was recently named “Travel Money Provider of the Year” at the MoneyAge Awards, after period of growth and expansion for the currency firm.

The opening of the shop is welcome news after a string of high profile firms revealed they were quitting the town centre in the last two months.

Argos and Sports Direct both announced they were shutting stores on Bridge Place, while Marks & Spencer bosses revealed they planned to close their food store in the Priory Shopping Centre.