The Nicola Farnon Trio will be playing a special concert at Worksop Golf Club this week.

The acclaimed jazz and swing group will be performing in aid of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The concert is on Friday, September 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 and available from John Bower on 01909 530158 or sparken@btinternet,com or the Bluebell Wood Hospice shop in Worksop.