Jail for Worksop paedophile who sexually abused ‘vulnerable’ girls

A Worksop man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role in sexually abusing two “naive and vulnerable” young girls in Rotherham nearly 20 years ago.

Amjad Ali, 38, of Broad Lane, Hodthorpe, was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to sexual intercourse with a child under 13 years of age.

The offence took place in 2000 when Ali was aged 22.

He was one of five other men from the Sheffield and Rotherham areas jailed for 19 offences committed against two young girls including false imprisonment and rape.

In an impact statement read to the court, one of the victims, who became pregnant as a result of the abuse, said: “There’s evil and truly evil people in the world. I feel my child was the product of pure evil.

“I was drawn into a world of fear, rape and horrific abuse, I lost my childhood at the hands of those men.”

Judge Sarah Wright told the court that DNA analysis on Ali had shown “that it was 60 million times more likely that you were responsible for her pregnancy rather than an unknown male”.

“I have no hesitation in finding that you had sexual intercourse with her when she was heavily under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs such that she was unable to remember you,” she told him.

Speaking after the sentencing, temporary detective chief inspector Martin Tate said: “Today’s hearing is the culmination of a lengthy and complex investigation into the sexual abuse and exploitation of vulnerable children in Rotherham nearly two decades ago.

“This is our third significant inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham and with the lengthy jail terms handed down to these individuals today, we have now put 18 criminals behind bars for over 280 years.

“I’d encourage any victims and survivors out there who are yet to come forward to please get in touch. Officers and specialist support agencies are here to listen, to investigate and to bring perpetrators of this heinous crime before the courts.”