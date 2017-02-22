Jail for Hucknall brick thief

A Hucknall man who stole bricks from a building site near Rolls Royce has been jailed.

Terry Matthews, 37, of Barbara Square, admitted theft when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on February 2.

The court heard he stole the bricks, which belonged to Harron Homes, from the site off Watnall Road, on October 10.

He admitted taking a car without the owner’s consent, and driving without insurance or a licence, on November 28, last year.

The theft happened while he was on a suspended sentence, imposed in July 2016, for stealing nearly £1000 of goods from Tesco and Sainsbury’s, Mansfield, on August 2015 and May 2016.

He was sentenced to a total of 108 days in prison.