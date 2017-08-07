Investigation launched after hundreds of thousands of vials and SYRINGES dumped in Worksop

Residents are being asked for help in tracking down the culprits of one of the district’s “worst cases of fly-tipping” after hundreds of thousands of vials were found dumped in Worksop.

An investigation has been launched after aroumd nine barrels full of vials, amounting to hundreds of thousands of items, were dumped in a layby on the A57 towards Five Lane Ends on Friday.

The layby was closed for several hours so a hazardous waste collection could take place. There were also a number of syringes found amongst the waste.

Liz Prime, head of neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council said: “This is one of the worst fly tips we have ever seen in Bassetlaw.

“Whoever has dumped this has done so without any thought or concern for anybody else, solely to make money.

“This type of waste should be disposed of in a controlled manner, which will incur costs, not be dumped in a layby for the Council Tax payer to foot the bill for disposal.”

The clear unmarked vials have been sent to a laboratory for analysis in order to identify what they contained and to give councillors a better understanding of where they may have come from.

Any information in relation to the fly-tipped waste can be reported to the Council’s Environmental Health Team on 01909 533 533 or by emailing environmental.health@bassetlaw.gov.uk.