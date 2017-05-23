Increased security in Nottinghamshire following Manchester terror attack

Security has been ramped up across the county in response to last night’s terror attack in Manchester.

Assistant Chief Constable, Robin Smith, from British Transport Police, said: “As the public would expect in response to an incident such as this, extra BTP officers will be on patrol at key railway stations as well as on trains around the country. Throughout the day, commuters can expect to see additional officers on their journey. This will include both armed and unarmed officers.

“My officers are there to reassure concerned members of the public and we’d ask people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour by calling the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 123.

“Until known otherwise, police are treating this as a terrorist incident. Incidents such as this will undoubtedly shock the nation, however, it is essential we stand together in unity against those who try to disrupt our lives.”