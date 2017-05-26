Increased police presence at Showground event

Lincolnshire Police are advising those attending events at the Lincolnshire Showground that extra security measures will be place.

Officers are emphasising that there is no specific threat.

The measures are in place due to the national security threat level being at critical.

There will be an increased presence of officers and event security staff and attendees should not be alarmed if they see an additional armed presence.

If you are attending an event you may want to allow extra time as there will be bag searches in operation.

Chief Inspector, Mark Garthwaite, from Lincolnshire Police, said, “With the National treat level being higher we know that people want to see an increased presence.

“There is no specific treat to any event in the country.”