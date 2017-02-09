Hucknall woman sent threatening messages

A Hucknall woman has appeared in court for sending threatening messages.

Rebecca O’Reilly, 29, of Wollaton Street, admitted causing fear of violence when she appeared before magistrates in Nottingham on February 3.

The court heard that betwen January 29 and 31, she sent two messages to the victim.

A restraining order banning her from contacting the woman, or going to Ullswater Drive, Hucknall, was imposed until further notice.

She was given a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

She was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and costs of £85.