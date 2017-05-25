Hucknall jewellery thief tried to sell it to high street store

A Hucknall man stole jewellery and tried to sell it to a high street jeweller, a court heard.

Mark Burton, 36, of Beauvale Road, admitted theft and fraud by false representation when he appeared before magistrates in Nottingham, on May 18.

The court heard he stole jewellery of an unknown value from a Hucknall woman, on April 7, and later tried to sell it at Jolly’s Jewellers, in Hucknall.

He was given a 12 month community order, with ten days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was ordered to pay £198 compensation in total, as well as costs of £40.