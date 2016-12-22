Hucknall boozer who stole steak ordered to tackle drink problem

A Hucknall boozer who stole steak from a store in the town has been ordered to tackle his alcohol problem, a court ruled.

Duncan Anthony Simpson, 38, of Salterford Road, admitted theft when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on December 19.

The court heard he stole three packets of steak, worth £15.90, from the Co-op on Watnall Road, on May 31, but failed to turn up for a court date on July 15.

Simpson was given a six month community order and ordered to receive treatment for alcohol dependency for six months.

He was fined £20 and ordered to pay compensation for the steak, costs of £85 and £50 victim surcharge. The £170 total will be deducted from benefits.