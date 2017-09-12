How to get your hands on the new £10 note and when your old one will expire

It feels like just yesterday we were preparing ourselves for the arrival of the new £5 note, but now another huge change is on the way.

The new £10 note will be released on September 14 and it will feature world-renowned author Jane Austen. Like the new £5 note, it will also be printed on polymer and contains sophisticated security features making it very difficult to counterfeit.

People across the UK will begin to see the new note in the following days and weeks after its release as the notes leave cash centres and enter general circulation.

However, people may have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on one if the release of the £5 note is anything to go by.

Cash machines in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Hull and Cardiff were among the first to stock the new £5 notes when they were released. P

eople could also head to the exchange desk at the Bank of England’s head office in London to exchange their notes.

If you don’t fancy the trip to London, walking into a nearby big bank branch and asking for an exchange could be your best bet.

The public can continue to spend paper £10 notes as usual and these will be gradually withdrawn as they are banked by retailers and the public.

Legal tender status of the paper £10 featuring Charles Darwin will be withdrawn in Spring 2018 with the exact date being announced at least three months in advance.

The polymer £20 note, featuring the artist J.M.W Turner, will be launched in 2020 but the Bank of England said they have not made plans to replace the £50 note.