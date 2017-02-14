How to get a FREE sandwich from Subway in Notts today

High street sandwich chain Subway is marking Customer Appreciation Day today by giving away free sandwiches at selected stores.

Anyone who buys a large dispensed drink or bottle of water will get a free 6-inch sub until 7pm tonight.

The Nottinghamshire stores participating in the offer are: Leeming St; Sandlands Court and Woodhouse Road in Mansfield; Hickings Lane & Ilkeston Road in Stapleford; Spa Lane in Retford; Mansfield Road in Sutton; Bridge Place and St. Annes Drive in Worksop.

For the full terms and conditions, see http://www.subway.com/en-gb/promotions/participating-stores-terms-conditions.