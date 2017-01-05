Homeless man so hungry he stole M&Ms in Mansfield

A homeless man stole a £1 packet of M&Ms from a Mansfield convenience store because he was so hungry, a court heard.

Kyle Learmonth admitted eating the sweets inside the shop, on December 9, and stealing £169 of aftershave, from B&M Bargains, on December 16.

“These are acts of desperation on his part,” said Tim Haines, mitigating.

He had been living on the streets of Mansfield in a sleeping bag and using food kitchens, after he was released from prison for robbery, said Mr Haines.

He had been unable to make a claim for benefits without a fixed address, but was now in touch with the homeless charity Framework.

“He has turned 24 today and realises he doesn’t want this sort of lifestyle.”

Magistrates at Mansfield gave him a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £1 compensation, but waived fines and court costs, on Thursday.

Chair June James-Barrett said: “We understand that you were desperate at the time, you were rough sleeping and you were hungry.”