Hero Notts Police dog handler honoured with kennels renaming

Police dogs in Nottinghamshire can enjoy improved accommodation after their kennels were fully refurbished.

A major building project has been taking place at Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood Lodge Headquarters to upgrade and modernise the kennels, which have now been renamed as a tribute to former force dog handler, PC Ged Walker who was killed in the line of duty in 2003.

Police dog Razor shows off some of his training at the opening ceremony. Picture: Jason Chadwick.

The unit has now been officially opened by Chief Constable Craig Guildford, Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, and Ged’s widow, Tracy Walker.

Mr Guildford said: “To be able to open new kennels in memory of someone who was a huge inspiration to the force gives me great pleasure.

“As we know, police dogs are incredibly important for us to support vital investigative and prevention work and we’re grateful that we can invest in this area, as well as ensure that they’re housed and trained in the best possible surroundings.”

PC Walker, a dad-of-two who was born on Ollerton, died from serious injuries in 2003 after he was dragged 100 yards by a stolen taxi as he reached into the vehicle in an attempt to remove the keys from the ignition in Bulwell.

New recruit "gorgeous" George will eventually train as a specialist search dog. Picture: Jason Chadwick.

Mr Tipping said: “The welfare of all those who work for Nottinghamshire Police is hugely important and the dogs are no exception.

“With their specialist abilities they are key members of the policing family and now our very hard-working four-legged friends can benefit from these modern, well-equipped kennels and training facilities.

“I’m particularly grateful to Tracy Walker for permitting us to name the new kennel block in her husband’s memory.

“I know Ged was held in high regard by all his colleagues and I think everyone agrees this is a fitting way to remember him.”

The new facilities named after late colleague Ged Walker. Picture: Jason Chadwick.

In addition to his responsibilities for all the force’s property, the commissioner runs the animal welfare lay visitors Scheme, which sees canine experts making regular checks on the condition and welfare of the police dogs, providing independent verification of their health and wellbeing.