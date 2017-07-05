Helping support residents to live independently

West Lindsey District Council has teamed up with mobility equipment specialist Obam Stairlifts to make the installation of a stairlift quick and efficient for those most in need.

Being unable to get upstairs safely can leave residents at high risk of falling, which can result in serious injury and hospitalisation.

This new scheme aims to speed up the process of applying for a stairlift through the Disabled Facilities Grants and facilitate the installation of stairlifts for residents who have identified themselves as being in need.

Councillor Angela White, member champion for health at West Lindsey District Council, said: “Obam Stairlifts is a local company based in Sturton-by-Stow and the council is delighted to be working with the team on this new project.

“This scheme will not only mean quicker installation of stairlifts for residents who are identified as needing them, but it will also act as a ‘one stop shop’ for all those requiring a stairlift, whether they are entitled to a Disabled Facilities Grant or not.”

If you would like to enquire about having a stairlift installed contact the Housing and Communities Team on 01427 675189.