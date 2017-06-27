Help keep Gainsborough tidy for this year’s In Bloom competition

With only two weeks to go until the In Bloom judges arrive in Gainsborough, local businesses and volunteers get dug into making further improvements within the town.

The team are appealing for help from everyone who wants to see their town do well in the competition.

Chairperson of the In Bloom group, Alison Hall, said: “It’s all hands on deck now as we’re fast approaching the judge’s visit.

“The town is aiming for a silver gilt award once again this year and we have several challenges facing us such as the Lincolnshire County Council cut backs meaning the grass verges remain uncut.

“We need help from all volunteers, be it businesses or residents in the town. There are two clean up afternoons coming up on June 29, and July 5, where people are to meet by the Marshall’s Yard TV at 3pm to help sweep, litter pick and weed the judging route.

“We’d like everyone with a spare hour or two to meet us with their tools and lend a hand. This is a chance to get Gainsborough put on the map as being a clean, presentable market town in which the residents and businesses take pride of.”