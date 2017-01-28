Heavy rain forecast in Notts this weekend

Heavy rain is forecast over the weekend sparking a warning from Nottinghamshire police.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police tweeted: “Stay safe on our counties roads, and if you’re out and about don’t forget your brolly.”

The Met Office said that Saturday January 28 will be cloudy, with some outbreaks of rain, perhaps turning persistent across the Peak District.

These will gradually clear later in the day, with sunny spells then possible, but also a few sharp showers.

Heavier rain is forecast on Sunday January 29 and although there will be a fine start to the day, cloud will soon thicken from the southwest, with outbreaks of rain possible. These will turn persistent later in the afternoon, and into the evening.