Hazel walks the walk for hospital ward

A governor at Doncaster & Bassetlaw Hospitals has once again donned her walking boots and completed an epic 117-mile charity walk to raise funds for ward A4 at Bassetlaw hospital.

Hazel Brand, the Bassetlaw Council member for Misterton, and her sister Rosemary completed the Devon Coast-to-Coast walk.

The walk took place over 11 days, starting at Ivybridge in the south and finishing at Lynmouth in the north, raising £1,217 for the ward.

Within her role as a governor Coun Brand regularly visits the ward, which provides specialist care in stroke rehabilitation and diabetes and endocrinology, and talks to patients about their care.

An avid supporter of Bassetlaw hospital, earlier this year Hazel raised £1,000 for the labour ward following another sponsored walk, this time completing the Hadrian’s Wall Walk which is 84 miles coast-to-coast.

Miriam Boyack, A4 Ward manager, said: “Hazel’s continued support of the ward is very much appreciated.

“We are immensely grateful and we plan to purchase a urinalysis machine which will benefit patients as we will be able to test patients on the ward, allowing doctors to start treatment immediately.”

If you’d like to get involved in fund-raising for our hospitals, please contact the communications and engagement team on 01302 644244 or email communicationsandengagement@dbh.nhs.uk