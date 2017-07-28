Have your say on pharmacy services

Pharmacy services in Lincolnshire are being reviewed to make sure they meet the needs of residents.

Lincolnshire’s Health and Wellbeing Board is reviewing the county’s ‘Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment’ (PNA), and a survey asking the public what they like and don’t like about current services, is now open.

The PNA will look at where pharmacies are needed in the county and what services they should provide now and in the future. It will also help show where services are performing well and where improvements are needed.

Residents in Lincolnshire can give their views about pharmacies and the services they provide in their area by visiting www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/PNA and filling in the short survey, until August 18. Printed copies of the survey are also available from GP surgeries, pharmacies and libraries in the county.