Have your say on Gainsborough Neighbourhood Plan

Local group, RAGE, are now consulting with local people to help develop a Neighbourhood Plan for Gainsborough.

Using new legislation people have been given an opportunity to influence the future development of their town.

The RAGE group believe that planning decisions in Gainsborough have not always reflected the views and opinions of local people and to help them develop the plan they are keen to hear from you.

You can visit them in the White Hart Hotel every Tuesday between 10am and 3pm or every Tuesday on Gainsborough Market.

They are attending a number of local events in the coming weeks and they are also keen to hear from any local clubs, groups or businesses who would like a personal visit to discuss the plan with them and listen to their views about the future development of Gainsborough.

Visit www.ragegainsborough.co.uk to find out more.